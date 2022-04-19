Legal & General Group Plc (LGGNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.82 on June 8th

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8223 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 330 ($4.29) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.94) to GBX 350 ($4.55) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.29) to GBX 329 ($4.28) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

