Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 51.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

