Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CBRE Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.