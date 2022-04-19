Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.50

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38.
Landstar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSR)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar (LDSR)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.