Lamden 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $72,839.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $72,839.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.