Lambda (LAMB) One Day Volume Tops $685,273.00

Lambda (LAMB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $685,273.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00034043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00105009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,697,809 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.