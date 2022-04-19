Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.77. 3,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,981. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $255.85 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.97.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

