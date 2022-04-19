Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,374 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 523,997 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 927,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after buying an additional 208,844 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 761,953 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLIC traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

