KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KT. Bank of America began coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

KT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.31. 821,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78. KT has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of KT by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

