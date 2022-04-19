Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,569 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fisker by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Fisker by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fisker by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. 111,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,689,186. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

