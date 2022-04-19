Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of World Fuel Services worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of INT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. 2,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

