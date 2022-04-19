Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,173,000 after buying an additional 1,565,496 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,749,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,547,000 after buying an additional 42,053 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,550,000 after buying an additional 1,267,634 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,090,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,395,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 930,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,825,000 after buying an additional 164,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.21 during trading on Tuesday. 4,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.36. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.18 and a 1-year high of $110.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

