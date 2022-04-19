Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 682 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,829. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

