Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. 3,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 248.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

