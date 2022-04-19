Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 719,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,247,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

