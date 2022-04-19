Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

MOS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.90. The company had a trading volume of 183,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,904,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,475. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.