Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.94. 24,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

