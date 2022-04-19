Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 309,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,444,393. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

