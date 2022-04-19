Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 9,059 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 816.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 103,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.04. The company had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,925. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.16. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $84.73 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.