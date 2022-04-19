Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 7,934 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. 67,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

