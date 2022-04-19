Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDSMY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($220.43) to €182.00 ($195.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($204.30) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.75.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.