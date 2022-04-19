KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 949,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

KNBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,424 shares of company stock worth $410,350.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KnowBe4 by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after buying an additional 1,572,887 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after buying an additional 1,744,179 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth about $69,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,764,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,482,000 after purchasing an additional 432,650 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. 624,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.43. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

