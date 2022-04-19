Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its FY22 guidance at $5.10-5.30 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 728,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

