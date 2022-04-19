Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 350.60 Average PT from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.60 ($4.56).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 355 ($4.62) to GBX 335 ($4.36) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.81) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.07) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Jeff Carr purchased 210,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($710,382.51).

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 258.90 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 315.76. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.07). The firm has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

