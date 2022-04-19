Kineko Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $3,228.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.99 or 0.07426151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,384.42 or 1.00139555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00049419 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

