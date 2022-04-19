Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.

KIM stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

