Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $31,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.