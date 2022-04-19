Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will announce $41.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $22.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $183.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.76 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $196.22 million, with estimates ranging from $176.20 million to $218.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Stephens started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 257,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,736. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 296.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 106.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 66,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

