KickToken (KICK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,500,658 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

