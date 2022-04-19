Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 788 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,479,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after buying an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,656,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 89,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,421,000 after acquiring an additional 654,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,227,000 after buying an additional 375,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.43. 41,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

