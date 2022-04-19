Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 70 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, hitting $281.52. 1,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,823. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.42 and its 200 day moving average is $343.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.40.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.