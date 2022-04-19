Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 2,380 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $9,866,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $2,578,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,799. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

