Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,408 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after buying an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $45,438,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $40,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.22. 9,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,826. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.