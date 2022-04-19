Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.38. 12,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.41.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

