Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,397 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 819.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.71. 8,375,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,903,040. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.