Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Illumina by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,564.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 85,766 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

Illumina stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $335.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.87 and its 200 day moving average is $366.92. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

