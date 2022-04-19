Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

MTB traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $159.16. 953,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,405. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average is $164.86. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

