Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,467,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,589. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

