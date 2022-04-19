Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 8,085 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,740,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

