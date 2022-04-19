Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 643 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 149,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $156.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,354. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

