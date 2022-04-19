Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 584 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock remained flat at $$34.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

