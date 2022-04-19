Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $482,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16,709.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $422.23. The stock had a trading volume of 265,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.37 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.