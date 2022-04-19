Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,312 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

