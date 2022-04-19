Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.38. 388,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,515. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.28.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

