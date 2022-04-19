Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. 8,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,074. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.00.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

