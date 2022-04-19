Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.56. 1,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

