Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $819,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.19. 42,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,575. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

