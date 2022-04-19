Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $734,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.91.

Shares of TSCO traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.83. 7,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,741. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

