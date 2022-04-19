Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $668,000 Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 267,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.48. 1,029,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,081. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

