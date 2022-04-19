Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $623,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ESS traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.51. 194,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,253. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.30 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.39.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.27.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

